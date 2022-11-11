Weekly Radio Addresses discuss elections, veterans day

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol touch on the election and Veterans Day. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen encourages Wisconsin residents to reach out to their lawmakers on the direction of the state.



The Fond du Lac senator stressed the importance of looking forward now that the midterm elections have ended. With this, he says he takes into account any comment, concern or question that he hears from his constituents before making his own legislative decisions.



“The new lines and election results make for a lot of new faces in the Capitol, so I would encourage you to look up which district you are in by visiting www.maps.legis.wisconsin.gov,” he said.



“As the election results are officially certified in the coming weeks, this page will be updated with the new legislators and their contact information so you can reach out directly to the legislators who represent you in Madison.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221111weeklygopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Rep. Dianne Hesselbein touts Gov. Tony Evers’ investments to help veterans and expresses the importance of honoring veterans this year.



The Middleton Democrat urged Wisconsinites to contact their county’s veterans service officer, the officials who help veterans to get the benefits they have earned.



Hesselbein said Evers’ wants to use part of the state’s projected budget surplus to increase assistance for veterans.



“He has invested $10 million to support employment, housing assistance and mental health services for our veterans, and wants to do more with the $5 billion budget surplus the Republicans are unwilling to spend,” she says.



“We Democrats in the Legislature are ready to stand with the governor to invest in our veterans–our heroes–to truly honor their service.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221111weeklydemaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/