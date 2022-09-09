Weekly Radio Addresses discuss education spending, libraries

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss education spending and libraries. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. LaTonya Johnson slams Republicans for balking at Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Public Instruction Jill Underly’s proposal to spend $2 billion in surplus funds on public schools.

The Milwaukee Dem says many more people voted for Evers and Underly than for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, or Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and many Wisconsinites care strongly about quality and accessible education.

“That’s what makes it so hard to read and hear what my Republican colleagues said when Governor Evers and DPI Superintendent Underly shared their K-12 priorities for the 2023-25 budget,” she says. “Instead of behaving like adults and saying that elected leaders need to work together, they acted as if the governor and Superintendent Underly had proposed something ridiculous.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220908demaddress

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski celebrates National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

The Irma Republican says she’s excited to celebrate the holiday through September. She also praises librarians and staff for helping “parents and caregivers save hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students.”

“From free access to STEM programs, educational apps, virtual homework assistance and technology workshops, to the expertise and knowledge of librarians, a library card is one of the most crucial back-to-school supplies you can get,” she says. “Take some time to stop by your local library and sign up. I can guarantee you won’t regret it.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220908gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/