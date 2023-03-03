Weekly Radio Addresses discuss education, health care

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss education and health care. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers emphasized how his new biennial budget plan helps K-12 education.



The Dem guv, noting Public Schools Week, praised past efforts to invest in Wisconsin education that made state K-12 schools among the top 10 in the nation. Evers said he wants to put money into reading, literacy and financial literacy education for kids, $20 million into funding teacher and student teacher training, universal school breakfasts and lunches, and mental health services.



“Folks, with a historic surplus, we have an historic opportunity and historic responsibility to do what’s best for our kids,” he said. “Today, we can finally afford to do more. And I know that together we will.”



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara stressed legislative efforts to ensure access to affordable health care.



The Appleton Republican proposed increasing competition, lowering out-of-pocket costs and attracting health care workers to the state as solutions to providing accessible and equal healthcare to all Wisconsinites.



Cabral-Guevara said approving legislation to provide economic incentives for health care workers to move to the state is especially important to improving access to health care in rural areas.



“There are several pieces of legislation circulating which will help provide economic incentives for providers to move and set up shop here,” she said. “This is especially important in our rural communities, where we have suffered from a lack of access for decades.”



