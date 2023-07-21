Weekly Radio Addresses discuss clean water, shared revenue

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about clean water and shared revenue. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers praises investments made to ensure that all Wisconsinites have access to clean water.



Earlier this month, Evers signed a biennial budget investing $125 million to fight PFAS contamination in Wisconsin. Over the years, Evers has declared 2019 the “Year of Clean Drinking Water” and created the PFAS Action Council to battle contamination.



“I’ve … spent four years trying to get most of the Republican Legislature to believe PFAS are a pressing threat to our state’s economy, our health and well-being, and our way of life,” he says.



The budget also includes provisions for cleaning and replacing contaminated wells, managing runoff and funding the Flood Control Program.



“My administration has been working to address water quality issues since day one,” he says. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230721demaddress/



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski touts the “vital support” that the new shared revenue package will bring to Wisconsin communities.



The Irma Republican says it has become more difficult for local communities to fund services “on a shared revenue-based budget that has been frozen for decades.”



“Most of our municipalities and counties have done a great job finding efficiencies while working with a lean budget,” she says, adding it was time for the state to rethink how local governments were being supported.



She says the new package ties increased funding directly to the state’s sales tax, meaning local funding grows as the state’s economy does.



This historic legislation means increased funding for essential resources, such as police, EMS and road maintenance, for communities all around Wisconsin, Felzkowski noted



“Our communities will benefit directly from Wisconsin’s economic success,” she says. “And we did it all without raising your taxes.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230721gopaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/