Weekly Radio Addresses discuss clean energy, public safety

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss clean energy and public safety. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers stresses the clean energy plan he included in the budget to grow Wisconsin’s economy through a sustainable energy workforce.



Evers explained that his new plan will lower energy costs for working families, increase Wisconsin’s use of in-state energy sources, and invest in more renewable energy-based jobs to create an estimated 40,000 more by 2030. Evers said his biennial budget plan would allocate $10 million to build on the work of the clean energy plan.



“Our investments and policies will help combat climate change, train Wisconsinites for in-demand jobs in conservation, sustainability, and clean energy, and build a stronger, more resilient future for our state,” he said. “Now is the time to make these needed investments, and I know that together, we can make these goals a reality for the people of Wisconsin today and for generations to come.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230330demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Rob Cowles emphasizes the state Legislature’s efforts to enhance public safety.



The Green Bay Republican highlighted recent bipartisan legislation to increase penalties for carjacking, reckless driving and dealing dangerous substances like fentanyl. Cowles also said lawmakers are awaiting a report from the Legislative Audit Bureau on community corrections, and urged citizens to vote to amend the state constitution to include further considerations when setting bail for those charged with crimes.



“Each of these three prongs of the Legislature’s approach is ongoing,” Cowles said. “And we won’t stop making efforts to improve public safety until Wisconsinites feel safe.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230330gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/