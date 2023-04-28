Weekly Radio Addresses discuss child mental health, shared revenue

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about child mental health and shared revenues. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touts a proposed $270 million for his “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to improve child mental health.The Dem governor cited an increase in mental health problems in kids over the last two years as reasoning behind his declaration of 2023 as the Year of Mental Health. He says the contribution will make the state program permanent, helping kids get the school-based mental health assistance they need.”The state of mental health in Wisconsin is a quiet, burgeoning crisis, and we cannot look back and wonder whether we should’ve done more and sooner,” Evers said. “As a governor who’s also a grandfather, I am urging the Legislature to join me in doing what’s best for our kids and address this crisis with the urgency it deserves.”Listen to the address:https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230428gopaddress

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Tony Kurtz explains a proposal to increase funds for local state governments.The Wonewoc Republican described a plan which would take 20 percent of sales tax collections to help put an additional $227 million toward services like law enforcement, fire departments, public works, transportation, and emergency medical services and response. Kurtz also touted a $300 million three-year program called the Innovation Fund, which he said would tie state sales tax to the growth of local communities.”Back in the spring of 2022, a couple of rural legislators and I met and talked about some of the needs of rural Wisconsin, and how some of those communities have not grown,” Kurtz said. “I personally am very excited about the future of this proposal and that it’s going to truly help a lot of our local governments.”

Listen to the address:https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230428demaddressFind the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/