Weekly Radio Addresses discuss abortion, helping formerly incarcerated

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about abortion and helping the formerly incarcerated. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard blasts Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over his recent comments on abortion.



The Rochester Republican declared his openness to changing the 1849 abortion law to include victims of rape and incest, provided they file a police report first. In her speech, Agard, of Madison, labels the proposal “radical.”



“Women and girls should not have to jump through hoops to access basic medical care,” she says. “After enduring one of the most traumatizing experiences of their lives, survivors should be supported, not required to recount this gruesome event with local authorities.”



Listen to the full address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/22-11-17demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski introduces a study committee focused on increasing offender employment opportunities.



The Irma senator says the committee will focus on supporting formerly incarcerated individuals during their transition period back into society and foster their employment prospects.



“A successful transition period back into society is key to an effective re-entry, and can dramatically lower the odds of recidivism,” Felzkowski says. “Making sure our formerly incarcerated Wisconsinites have the tools they need to become law-abiding, productive members of society benefits everyone.”



Listen to the full address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/22-11-17gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/