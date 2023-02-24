Weekly Radio Addresses continue focus on state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol continue to focus on the state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Joel Kitchens touts lawmakers’ role in the budget process, arguing “the Legislature will be the responsible party.”



The Sturgeon Bay Republican blasts Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget as “bloated,” arguing lawmakers will take out unnecessary items to make sure everything necessary is funded. He also says the economy is strong, but it’s “not the time to go on a spending spree.”



“It will leave us with a structural deficit that will burden us in the future,” he adds. “We agree with the governor on many priorities, the difference is in how we address them. Both sides agree on the need for an income tax reduction. Our plan will be larger and broader.”



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers says increasing shared revenue in this year’s budget is a key part of “doing the right thing.”



The Dem guv says increasing shared revenue will help communities get the public safety and other essential resources they need. That’s why he’s proposing dedicating 20 percent of the state’s sales tax revenue to increase aid to communities in his latest budget, he adds.



“It’s time for the state to start being a partner in – and not an obstacle to – our partners at the local level. And supporting our local communities is an area where we can, and should, find common ground and bipartisan support,” he adds. “With our historic surplus, we have a historic opportunity and responsibility.”



