Weekly Radio Addresses continue focus on state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are continuing to put the focus on the state’s biennial budget process. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Joint Finance Committee Co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein urges Wisconsinites to voice their opinions on the budget at upcoming hearings.



The Spring Green Republican reiterates the importance of the state budget to determine operating costs and spending obligations for Wisconsin. Marklein underscores Wisconsin residents must attend listening sessions in April to tell legislators their choices for the upcoming 2023 budget for them to be included.



“In order for something new to be included in the next state budget, it will have to be a brick that is added to the base foundation,” he says. “If you want us to include a certain brick, please tell your legislators. We want to hear from you.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230309gopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers covers how his budget will help working Wisconsin families through better child care.



Evers emphasizes his promise to use federal funds to expand the Child and Dependent Care Credit, and to continue the Child Care Counts and Partner Up! programs which make child care more accessible to working families. Evers also says his plans are supported by 73 percent of Wisconsin voters and 62 percent of Republicans.



“We have a plan to bolster our state’s workforce, maintain our economy’s momentum, and build a Wisconsin that works for everyone,” Evers says. “And that plan includes making sure parents can put their kids and families first.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/23030demaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/