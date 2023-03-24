Weekly Radio Addresses comment on BadgerCare, state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on BadgerCare and the state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Joan Ballweg discusses legislative Republicans’ plans for the state budget.



The Markesan Republican says Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal would raise spending by 17 percent, and countered his claims the GOP wants to cut the state budget. She said not going along with proposed increases isn’t a cut and that Republicans will build the budget from the existing base budget.



Ballweg urged Wisconsinites to get involved in the Joint Finance Committee’s work on the state budget.



“The Legislature is in the beginning stages of creating the 2023-25 Wisconsin State Budget,” Ballweg said.



“As a member of the Joint Finance Committee, my colleagues and I will be diligently working over the next few months to address the obligations of the state, fund our priorities and create a budget that is good for all of Wisconsin,” she added.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230323gopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlights his plan to expand BadgerCare to nearly 90,000 Wisconsinites 13 years since the passage of the Affordable Care Act.



Evers said Wisconsin is one of just 11 states that hasn’t taken advantage of additional federal Medicaid funding. He said doing so would expand coverage to 90,000 of Wisconsinites, including 30,000 who are currently uninsured.



“Folks, health care shouldn’t be a privilege afforded to only the healthy and wealthy,” Evers said. “So, yes, I’m once again proposing to expand BadgerCare because it isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s the smart thing to do.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230323demaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/