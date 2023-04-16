WBA Hall of Famer Bob Smith retires

WBA Hall of Famer and Gray Television executive Bob Smith has retired.

Smith was executive VP and COO of Gray Television since 2013. He resigned Thursday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He had corporate responsibilities and oversaw revenue and operations for Gray stations in the Midwest and western regions of the U.S.

Smith was an account executive at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire when he started his career in 1986. He later became the station’s local sales manager. His career with Benedek Broadcasting continued over the following decade taking him to leadership roles at stations in Virginia and Illinois where he went from leading sales departments to leading whole stations.

In 2000, he became general manager at WMTV-TV in Madison and he eventually expanded his responsibilities to oversee seven markets for Gray Television after it acquired Benedek Broadcasting in 2002.

Smith was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 2018.