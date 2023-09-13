Washington to join Morgan Murphy Media as coach, mentor

Toya Washington is joining Morgan Murphy Media to coach and mentor anchors and reporters across the company.

For Washington, this is a return to Morgan Murphy Media after interning, reporting and anchoring at WISC-TV in Madison from 1997-2002. For the past 20 years, she’s been a fixture on Milwaukee newscasts before stepping back for more time with her family at the end of 2022.

In this newly created role, Washington will visit stations for in-person coaching and connect virtually with journalists each month.

“The goal here is to help grow the skills of our journalists – period,” said MMM VP of news Colin Benedict. “Our teams have been asking for more direct feedback and coaching, and Toya has done it all successfully for more than 25 years. She’ll make an impact on day one.”

Washington caught the television news bug during a high school internship at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism and women’s studies and currently serves on the Board of Visitors at the university’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“My goal is to assist those dedicated to strengthening the news industry and help create, foster and grow a deeper connection between journalists and the consumer,” Washington said. “I can’t think of a better way to support both journalists and the communities we are honored to serve.”

Washington will start in this new role immediately.