Think about setting when considering customer service

As Disney explains in “Be Our Guest: Perfecting The Art of Customer Service”, setting includes the work of maintaining and enhancing the environment and objects within in. Even the best-designed setting must be continuously maintained and improved.

In broadcasting, our setting goes beyond our office buildings. Our setting is wherever our customers (our listeners and viewers) meet us. Ask yourself: is your organization constantly maintaining, upgrading and improving its setting? Not only is it important to showcase a professional atmosphere, we must continue to evolve with today’s current and future tech.

Understanding the importance of setting will only help your organization further your long-term success.

Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc