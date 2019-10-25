Stress is unavoidable – How can you use it to your advantage?

Stress. No matter what the position is in the broadcasting industry, we’ve all felt the pinch of a deadline, difficult situations with co-workers, or just the stress to prove yourself as a young professional. Instead of trying to eliminate it from our lives, why not embrace it. That’s the idea of Darcy Luoma, a life coach and founder of Darcy Luoma Coaching and Consulting, LLC.

She writes in one of her social media video blog posts, “Stress is unavoidable. However, what you choose to do with it has an impact on your emotions, but it also can have an impact on your performance.”

In a quick 5 minute video on her Facebook page, Darcy Luoma Coaching & Consulting, LLC, she invites you to try on a new perspective and reframe the emotions you are feeling.

“Instead of seeing it negative and something that you are trying to make go away, can you embrace it?” challenged Luoma. “Can you see it as your superpower?”

Luoma is the creator of “Thoughtfully Fit.” It’s a model she developed to “help coach yourself through life’s challenges.” It breaks down into three parts: Pause, Think, Act.

If you’re looking for a quick break watch her complete 5 minute video here.

Amy Pflugshaupt, WMTV, Madison