Station raises more than $75K for hurricane victims

Milwaukee TV station WISN 12 partnered with the American Red Cross to hold the “WISN 12 Hurricane Relief Drive” to help people who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. Generous viewers throughout southeastern Wisconsin donated more than $75,000 to deliver urgent assistance for those affected by the natural disaster.

“The loss of life is heartbreaking,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “We knew we had to do something to help after seeing the scenes of destruction left by this powerful storm.”

A phone bank was conducted on Oct. 4 and online donations were accepted. West Bend Mutual Insurance contributed $10,000 in matching funds for the fundraising effort. The money brought in through the ‘WISN 12 Hurricane Relief Drive’ will supply people with essentials such as food, shelter, blankets, tarps, and personal care items.

“The outpouring of support from our viewers is both appreciated and inspirational,” Wade said. “When people in southeastern Wisconsin see others in need, they always do what they can to help. We want to offer a huge ‘thank you’ to all those who stepped up. It will mean so much to those in need.”