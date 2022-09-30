Station raises more than $20K for local students

Milwaukee’s Jammin’ 98.3, WJMR-FM held a 2-day radiothon to raise funds supporting the Milwaukee Public School Foundation’s 7th annual “No Empty Backpacks” school supplies drive.

MPS students, teachers, parents, and alumni were featured on air on Sept. 22-23 sharing positive stories of their time at MPS, as they called attention to some of the pressing needs within the Milwaukee community for parents and their families.

The station surpassed its fundraising goal of $10,000 during the radiothon, adding to the MPS Foundation $50,000 overall goal, and raised $13,831, with a generous matching donation from Educator’s Credit Union, totaling $23,831 to go towards MPS school supplies.

Funds raised will provide students with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, highlighters, and other critical supplies. Supplies were distributed to MPS schools as school began and continuing through the fall semester.

“We are so proud of how Milwaukee stepped up to help students in need,” Program Director Don Black said. “Our job is always to serve or community first, and that is something we will always do. We send our heartfelt thanks to everyone who listened and donated.”