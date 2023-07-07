State budget focus of Weekly Radio Addresses

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on the recently signed state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touts investments in the 2023-25 biennial budget he signed this week.



Evers trumpets spending on PFAS remediation, schools, workforce housing, the justice system, tourism, agriculture and more. He also says he’s urgently concerned Republicans did not include in the budget proposal his plan to address Wisconsin’s workforce challenges.



“So, I’m giving the Legislature a second chance–I’m using my broad, constitutional veto authority to ensure ample state resources are readily available for the Legislature to complete their work on this budget,” he says.



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen touts Republicans’ budget proposal to increase prison guard and sergeant starting wages to $33-an-hour.



The Fond du Lac Republican says he has seen the effects the current prison workforce shortage has on security. Some maximum security prisons have experienced vacancy rates higher than 50 percent this year. Feyen says the wage growth is “monumental,” noting staff higher than starting wage will also see a pay increase.



“The men and women who serve our state as correctional officers have an incredibly challenging job,” he says. “The investment in these pay increases will not only help the Department of Corrections with employee attraction and retention, but it will help ensure their safety – and the continued safety of our communities around the state.”



