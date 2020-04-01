Small businesses continue to give back

Although many small businesses are experiencing difficult times during this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s refreshing to see how other businessmen and women have and are continuing to step up to support others.

Locally, we have a manufacture who has decided to purchase radio ads and donate them to several small businesses. Then, another small businessman decided to purchase gift cards for new medical scrubs and donate them to healthcare workers in our community. That then lead to a local auto mechanic who decided to offer free oil changes.

During these times of uncertainty, let’s continue to encourage each of us to see what we could do to help our local economy including our small businesses and our non-profit organizations. We are all in this together.

Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc

terrystevenson@me.com

