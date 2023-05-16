Six Wisconsin House members sign letter regarding AM radio

Six members of the House of Representatives from Wisconsin have signed a letter asking Ford Motor Company to express concern about the company’s decision to remove AM radio from its vehicles.

The letter was signed by 102 members of the House, including Reps. Bryan Steil, Mark Pocan, Derrick Van Orden, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, and Tom Tiffany. Rep. Mike Gallagher wrote his own, separate letter on the topic of AM radio to FEMA.

The letter to Ford states, “AM radio has more than 45 million listeners each month, and our constituents rely heavily on it for emergency alerts and local news, info1mation, and weather. In the case of natural disasters – tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and other local emergencies -AM radio is a lifeline. It provides early warning, up-to-the minute local information needed to survive when these disasters strike, and ongoing, life-saving information in their aftermath when the danger is often the greatest.”

It also points out the importance of AM radio to rural America and poses a series of questions asking Ford to clarify details about its decision.