Ridder returns to Milwaukee radio

Milwaukee personality Shaun “Ridder” Ridderbush is back on the radio. Ridder is on 92.1 VTY Country (WVTY) from 8 a.m. to noon and 92.5 Buzz Country (WMBZ) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Between VTY and Buzz we cover a lot of territory,” Ridder said. “I’m excited to be back on the air connecting with people. I’d done it for seven years, so I really missed it. The great people of the Milwaukee area are my life. My life is here, and I never want to leave. So, this fit feels so good.”

“We found out during Ridder’s first week with us how dedicated he is,” said Magnum Media owner Dave Magnum. “One of the days he wasn’t able to work from a studio, so he did his shows from his truck. We knew about his CMA recognition, that he’s fast paced, topical, and engaging, but that made us smile even more.”

In addition to his radio gig with Magnum Media, Ridder has a YouTube channel dedicated to kayak bass fishing called Return2Wild with Shawn Ridder.

Magnum Media’s WVTY broadcasts from Racine which covers the southern to central part of the Milwaukee Market and 92.5 Buzz Country from West Bend which covers the northern to central portion.