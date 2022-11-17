Reilly joins Wausau radio group

Veteran programmer, Jon Reilly is joining Duke Wright’s Midwest Communications Wausau cluster as Operations Manager. The position was formerly held by Rusty James, who was elevated to Wausau Market Manager several months ago.

Reilly most recently spent more than ten years as Operations Manager for Pamal Broadcasting in Albany and Glens Falls, New York.

“I’ve always heard great things about Midwest Communications and now I’m excited to be part of the Wausau team, working with Rusty James, Wausau Market Manager and Jeff McCarthy, VP/Programming,” Jon said.

Rusty James said, “I’m thrilled to have Jon join our great team as Operations Manager for WIFC, WDEZ and Jack FM. The first time I spoke with Jon I had the feeling that he had the talent to lead our team and keep us moving forward”.

Jon will join his new team on Dec. 12.

The Wausau cluster includes, WIFC (95.5 CHR), WDEZ (101.9 Great Country), WSAU (550/99.9 News Talk), WOZZ (94.7 Jack FM) and WRIG (93.9/1390). Chris Conley will continue as Operations Manager for WSAU and WRIG.