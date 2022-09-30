Radio Milwaukee marks 15 years with rebranding

Radio Milwaukee (WYMS) revealed new branding for the organization, as well as for its original 88Nine broadcast channel, ahead of its 15th birthday on Saturday.



“The extension of our Radio Milwaukee brand as the umbrella for our three channels represents the next evolution of this media organization,” Executive Director Maxie Jackson said. “By elevating the Radio Milwaukee brand to encompass our three channels – 88Nine, HYFIN and 414Music.FM – we set each up to grow audience and impact, all with the support of an organization that has 15 years of industry-changing experience behind it.”



The new Radio Milwaukee branding retains the organization’s signature orange color and adds complementary cream, charcoal and blue colors to the palette. The logo system is robust and flexible, offering a variety of options for expression to work alongside Radio Milwaukee’s music, content and community outreach offerings.



“In reimagining the Radio Milwaukee brand, we wanted to achieve something that was as adaptable as the organization,” Director of Marketing & Communications Sarah Lahr said. “Throughout our 15-year history, we’ve shaped our programming and content around the needs of our audience, and we needed our new logo system to allow for that flexibility.”

The typeface in the logo is a custom, hand-rendered font called “Sidewalk Block,” designed by Milwaukee-based firm Ocupop, and is meant to visually resemble hand-painted Milwaukee ghost signs. The type is paired, in most expressions, with the “Radio Milwaukee Crescendo.” Part soundwave and part heartbeat, the crescendo represents the organization’s forward momentum as an entity that is for and by all of Milwaukee.

The station also revealed new branding and social media accounts for its original 88Nine broadcast channel. Branding will not change for the broadcast/online/HD2 channel HYFIN, which launched earlier this year, and for the online/HD3 channel 414Music.FM, which launched in 2017 during the station’s 10th anniversary.



Radio Milwaukee unveiled the new branding ahead of its 15th birthday celebration taking place tomorrow, Oct. 1, at its Walker’s Point studios, located at 220 E Pittsburgh Ave. The free, public celebration runs from 4 to 8 p.m. The celebration will feature performances from dark-pop duo You Win !!! at 5 p.m., hip-hop artist Kia Rap Princess at 6 p.m. and reggaeton brothers Gego y Nony at 7 p.m.



“We were intentional with the booking of this lineup,” Lahr said. “The Milwaukee artists performing reflect the programming on each of our three channels and by booking them on a single lineup are a physical manifestation of Radio Milwaukee’s mission and our charge moving forward as a media organization.”



In addition to live performances, 88Nine and HYFIN DJs will be performing on the building’s green rooftop with sets from specialty programs “Rhythm Lab Radio,” “Sound Travels” and “In the Mix.” The event will also feature food trucks, birthday desserts, art activations and a “Kids Disco” dance party. T-shirts featuring all of the new branding will be available for purchase; complimentary swag will also be available.