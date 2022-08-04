Radio host walks to stop violence

A Milwaukee radio host walked from Milwaukee to Chicago to raise awareness to stop violence.

101.7 The Truth On-Air Host and Community Activist, Tory Lowe, walked the 80 miles as part of the 7th Annual Stop the Violence Peace Walk. The walk, intended to raise awareness and bring an end to violence in communities, spanned over four days.

“It is important for us to build a bridge between Milwaukee and Chicago, open the lines of communication, and bring awareness to the violence that plagues our communities,” Lowe said.

“As a station, we support the efforts of our on-air personalities in their leadership and volunteerism that makes a positive impact in Milwaukee’s Black Community,” Cherie Harris, General Manager of 101.7 The Truth said.