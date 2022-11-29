QueenB Radio names PD, group operations manager

Radio veteran Dave Murphy has been named Dubuque Super Hits 106.1 (KIYX) Program Director and QueenB Radio Wisconsin Group Operations Manager.

“Dave brings 35-years of major market radio experience to our QueenB Radio stations,” said Vice President Market Manager Herb Cody. “We are excited to have him on the team.”

Murphy will be responsible for Dubuque Super Hits 106.1 brand management, music selection, development, and execution of station promotions. As Operations Manager, Murphy will work with the station program, news and AG directors to continually deliver market leading programming.

“I am honored to have been chosen to help lead the daily operations and programming of QueenB Radio Wisconsin,” Murphy said. “Over the past 3-plus years, I’ve gained tremendous respect for our hard-working team members and the differences each of them makes in the local communities we serve. I’m excited to begin my new role and continue to be a part of taking all our stations to the next level.”

QueenB Radio Wisconsin operates four radio stations, 97.7 Country WGLR-FM, Xtreme 107.1 WPVL-FM, Super Hits 106.1 KIYX-FM, ESPN Radio AM1590 WPVL, that service the communities of the Tri-States area, including southwest Wisconsin, Dubuque, Iowa and Joe-Davis County, Illinois.