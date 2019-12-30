Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Moms still strong audience on Facebook

Published December 30, 2019

Don’t forget Mom! Research shows that while Facebook usage has declined overall, the mom crowd is going strong and they are actively seeking content.

The biggest hurdle lies in providing the best content that provides an emotionally positive impact as more than half of women in this demo define the social media experience as toxic or negative.

The content we produce must engage this group in a way that does not elicit negative emotions, a daunting task particularly for news outlets.

Read more here.

Heather Storm, Woodward Radio Group, Appleton

Posted in Young Professionals
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250