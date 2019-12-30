Moms still strong audience on Facebook

Don’t forget Mom! Research shows that while Facebook usage has declined overall, the mom crowd is going strong and they are actively seeking content.

The biggest hurdle lies in providing the best content that provides an emotionally positive impact as more than half of women in this demo define the social media experience as toxic or negative.

The content we produce must engage this group in a way that does not elicit negative emotions, a daunting task particularly for news outlets.

Heather Storm, Woodward Radio Group, Appleton