Milwaukee TV station adds Kenosha-embedded reporter

TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) in Milwaukee is adding a Kenosha-embedded reporter to its news team.

Veteran journalist Jeffrey Zampanti, who has been covering the Kenosha community for nearly three decades, is a 1991 Tremper High School graduate and has spent the last 20 years as a sportswriter and multimedia journalist at the Kenosha News and as Director of Content at Kenosha.com.

“Jeffrey is a strong reporter and I know that he has covered everything from sports to homicide trials during his time in Kenosha,” Tim Vetscher, News Director at TMJ4, said. “We are thrilled to have someone of his experience and local knowledge on the news team.”

A Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Media Person of the Year, Zampanti covered five state baseball championships and was a frequent contributor to Baseball America and MLB.com. In his previous role, Zampanti directed Kenosha.com’s talented team of editors and journalists and quickly built the start-up digital media company into one of Kenosha’s primary media outlets.

In May 2023, Zampanti was appointed by Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman as the local media representative for the Kenosha County Emergency Planning Committee.

A lifelong Kenosha resident, Zampanti is passionate about many things, including his leading role as storyteller for the many outstanding people, places, and events in the Kenosha community.

Zampanti is a proud father of two children (Ben, Grace) and a diehard Marquette basketball, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He enjoys staying active by playing tennis and relaxing on the golf course.

Zampanti begins on the air in early August.