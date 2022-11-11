Milwaukee station to air Waukesha Christmas Parade

Milwaukee TV station TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) will broadcast the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 20.

A release from the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce stated, “We understand that people in the community and performers from the parade may still be recovering in a variety of ways following the tragic events of the 2021 Christmas Parade. Please know that we have embarked on this partnership with TMJ4 for the parade this year to support those who will be coming out to the parade in person and to allow an opportunity for those who are uncomfortable or not able to attend the parade in person to still be able to enjoy it.”



“It is our honor to help share this year’s parade with the entire community,” said TMJ4 Vice President and General Manager, Joe Poss. “After seeing how everyone came together after last year’s tragedy, we all feel a special connection to the city of Waukesha.”

The Theme for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade is Peace on Earth.