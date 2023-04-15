McPherson named evening anchor for WMTV-TV

Mark McPherson is set to return to Wisconsin as NBC15’s (WMTV-TV’s) next evening anchor/reporter.

McPherson will succeed evening anchor John Stofflet, who announced last summer that he will retire from his current role and sign-off for the final time at the end of this June. His retirement comes as John celebrates 40 years in television news— the last 18 of those on the desk at WMTV in Madison.

McPherson spent the last few years at WMTV’s sister-station, KKTV, in Colorado Springs, as morning anchor. The Minnesota native has worked in the La Crosse, Wausau, and Milwaukee markets as a reporter and anchor covering some of the state’s biggest stories– from the ACT 10 protests at the State Capitol to, more recently, those following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

McPherson said he’s looking forward to returning to the Midwest and being part of a dynamic and diverse community.

“I spent the first 16 years of my television career in Wisconsin, and I am very excited to be back. I can’t wait to join the NBC15 team,” he said.

“Madison, Wisconsin, has been a destination for so many different people because of the strong community and recreational activities the region offers,” said WMTV’s GM and Gray Regional Vice President Don Vesely. “I’m excited to have another outstanding journalist joining our team that shares those same values and beliefs.”

McPherson starts at WMTV on April 19.

“I look forward to the weeks ahead as we give Mark a warm welcome and celebrate all that John has done for our station and, most importantly, all that he’s done for our viewers,” said News Director Jessica Laszewski.