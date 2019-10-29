Marketing trends to look for in 2020

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

If there is one thing to note as a young professional in the media industry, it should be to get comfortable with change. Everything in the media is constantly changing, from consumer behavior to the next “new” marketing trend. This is an exciting time. If you can embrace the changes and use them to your advantage, you will stand out among the rest. Here are some interesting marketing trends Forbes.com says to look out for in 2020:

  • Shoppable Posts
  • Virtual And Augmented Reality
  • Interactive Content
  • Personalization
  • Google Ads Smart Bidding
  • Content Marketing
  • Video Content
  • SERP Position Zero

Katie Warren, Midwest Communications

