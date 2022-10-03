Magnum closes on purchase of WCFW

Roland L. Bushland has closed on its sale of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, Chippewa Falls, to Magnum Media.

“Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June,” Rollie Bushland said. “As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”

“Rol is 88, and I’ll be 83 later this month,” Pat Bushland said. “After nearly 54 years, we’re both looking forward to being able to sleep through storms without having to worry about equipment getting damaged and taking us off the air. Now it’s Dave, Ty, Reid, and Chelsey Magnum’s turn.”

“Rollie & Pat remind me of my parents, grandparents and my late wife Lynn’s folks, too,” Dave Magnum said. “I’d like to think that we’re all cut from some of the same cloth. We’re honored that the Bushlands chose us to be the next stewards of the radio station they founded and successfully operated for over five decades.”

Magnum Group Director of Engineering, Chris Tarr, said contract engineer and Eau Claire native, Jon Zecherle, who has performed maintenance on WCFW for more than 30 years, will continue in that role after all the new equipment is installed.

Magnum’s sons, Reid and Ty, and Reid’s wife Chelsey, along with co-workers who began with Magnum in the early 90’s, and those who’ve joined since, operate 25 Wisconsin radio stations: 105.7 WCFW in the Eau Claire market, eight in the La Crosse market, one in the Green Bay market, 11 in the Madison market and four in the Milwaukee market.