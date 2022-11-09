Long-time radio station owner dies

Long-time radio station owner, Donald Rabbit, died Sunday. He was 83.

Rabbit owned many different radio stations over his lifetime, the most recent being Radio Dubuque. He once owned WFON in Fond du Lac.

According to his obituary, Rabbit loved attending the National Association of Broadcasters convention every year.

He was also an active member of the Fond du Lac community.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E Division Street in Fond du Lac. Visitation will also be on Friday at Church of Our Saviour, 363 S. Main Street, Fond du Lac from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Rienzi Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be directed to Honor Flight.