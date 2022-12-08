Long-time Eau Claire TV anchor dies

Long-time Eau Claire TV anchor John Froyd has died.

Froyd was and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. anchor at WEAU-TV from 1991 to 1998 and spent more than 40 years in broadcasting.

He began his career in radio serving in news director and announcer positions in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Tomah, Rochester, and Green Bay.

Transitioning to television while in Green Bay, Froyd was the news director and anchor in Alexandria, Minnesota for many years before coming to Eau Claire. He moved out of Wisconsin in 2000.

Froyd was 89.

Credit to WEAU.