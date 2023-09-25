Lifelong broadcaster remembered, best known for VO work

A lifelong Wisconsin broadcaster is being remembered, and is best known for some of his voice over work.

Charles Albon “Chuck” Morkri, of Verona, died Sept. 16.

According to his obituary, Morkri started his career in broadcasting at WRCO radio in Richland Center. In 1968 he and his wife moved their growing family to West Middleton and he went back to WKOW-TV in Madison, where he had interned in college. He was a television weatherman there for a few years and then transitioned to WKOW radio, which later became WTSO. His family said he loved being on the radio and he especially enjoyed working with his colleagues, meeting listeners and interacting with many of the country music artists they hosted.



His radio career spanned 28 years and he retired as the operations director of WTSO and WZEE radio.

Morkri did voiceover work and TV commercials well into his 80s and was perhaps best known as the voice of Mounds Pet Foods with his sing-songy tagline: “Don’t forget your free Mounds candy bar.”

A traditional funeral service will be held at West Middleton Lutheran Church in Verona, at noon on Thursday, Sept. 28. A luncheon will follow in fellowship hall. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and also from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Chuck’s name to West Middleton Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross.