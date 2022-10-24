Lifelong broadcast engineer, Tom Smith, dies

A lifelong Wisconsin broadcast engineer and longtime member of the WBA Broadcasters Clinic Committee, Tom Smith, died Saturday after a six-year battle with cancer. He was 73.

Smith began his long career in television and radio at KFIZ-TV in Fond du Lac. In 1976 he moved to Sun Prairie and worked for WHA-TV as broadcast engineer and radio frequency coordinator. He retired after 36 years of service for WHA-TV.

He remained involved after retirement as a member of SBE and the Broadcasters Clinic Committee and by helping at local stations.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Cress Funeral Home in Sun Prairie with a funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to the CLL Global Research Foundation.