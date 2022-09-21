Knoke joins YP Committee

Matthew Knoke from WLUK-TV in Green Bay is joining the WBA Young Professionals Committee.

Knoke is a news producer for Good Day Wisconsin where he’s been for a year. He graduated in 2021 from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay with a bachelor’s degree in communication. While working full-time he was also an editor for the school’s online news blog, managed the social media channels for the Communication Department, and was president of the Public Relations Student Society of America at the school.

He has a goal of becoming a news director.

Welcome Matthew!