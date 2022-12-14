Janesville stations raise more than $19K in donations

A radio group in Janesville raised more than $19,000 in cash, toys, and non-perishables to benefit local charities.

99.9 WJVL and the stations of Big Radio gathered $14,108 in cash with another $5,000 in toys, non-perishables for local charities ECHO, Inc. and the Salvation Army of Rock County.

Big Radio held a 12-hour online auction on Dec. 2 with featured items spotlighted each hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Big Radio partnered with Bud Weiser Motors at Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Janesville for the 12-hour “Kids Helping Kids” toy and donation drive thru collection event.

Watch video