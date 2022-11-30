Heller sells stations to Civic Media

Long time station owner, Mark Heller has sold WGBW-AM and it’s FM translator along with WLAK-AM and it’s FM translator to Civic Media.

Heller who celebrated 50 years in broadcasting earlier this year, has owned WGBW for 40 years.

Civic Media owns stations in Richland Center, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Amery, Hayward, Berlin and soon, Jackson.

“I’ll continue my work as a Wisconsin-based media broker, as a member of the National Association of Media Brokers, and continue to consult stations on technical / engineering work,” Heller said.

Heller was recently elected to a two-year term on the Society of Broadcast Engineers National Board of Directors.

WGBW is licensed to Denmark and serves the Greater Green Bay area, WLAK is licensed to New Holstein and serves the Fox Cities.