Good Karma Brands names Director of Marketing in Milwaukee

Good Karma Brands – Milwaukee, which owns Newsradio 620 WTMJ, 94.5 ESPN (WKTI) and 101.7 The Truth (WGKB), has named Ryan Williams as the Director of Marketing, overseeing all marketing operations for all three stations. Prior to joining Good Karma Brands, Williams served as regional brand manager at Audacy in Chicago.

Steve Wexler, Vice President at Good Karma Brands and Market Manager of the Milwaukee brands said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to Good Karma Brands. His experience, as well as his natural alignment with GKB’s core values, make him the perfect choice to lead our marketing efforts and team forward.”

Williams said, “I’m thrilled and honored to be joining GKB Milwaukee working on three great brands in the market. I look forward to collaborating with my teammates on creative and innovative projects for GKB Milwaukee’s fans and partners that continue to build on the presence that 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, Newsradio 620 WTMJ, and 101.7 The Truth have in the community.”

Williams began his career in radio in Chicago as a Promotions Assistant for both “The Score” and later for Hubbard Broadcasting’s WDRV-FM. He then worked as a Promotions Manager for WBBM-FM/ WXRT-FM. Most recently as the Regional Brand Manager for Audacy, Williams was responsible for branding and sales activations for five stations in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Williams will Good Karma Brands at the company Oct. 17. He will be responsible for marketing strategy and branding for Newsradio 620 WTMJ, 94.5 ESPN and 101.7 The Truth, as well as oversight of event operations and event management. As GKB Milwaukee focuses on a marketing-first approach to sales, Williams will be a valuable consultant to local and regional advertising partners and the company’s marketing consultants.