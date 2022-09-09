Good Karma Brands launches Tundra Trio Radio Network

Good Karma Brands and ESPN Wisconsin are launching the Tundra Trio Radio Network, which will air Green Bay Packers content across 94.5 ESPN (WKTI-FM) and Newsradio 620 WTMJ in Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN (WTLX-FM) in Madison. The newest Good Karma Brands radio network got its name from its Tundra Trio properties, two houses adjacent to Lambeau Field where private tailgates are hosted prior to each home game.

Steve Wexler, Market Manager and Vice President, Good Karma Brands, said “We are excited to launch our new Tundra Trio Network, including new and expanded coverage on air and online, as well as hospitality and live broadcasts from our Lambeau Field tailgate homes.”

To kick off every Packers game day at the Tundra Trio houses in Green Bay, former UW-Madison football player and Packer Gary Ellerson and WTMJ on-air host Greg Matzek will broadcast Green Bay Gameday live on the Tundra Trio Radio Network. Gary is familiar to the broadcasting industry in the Milwaukee market, having spent nearly two decades at 1250 WSSP and as a contributor on The Roundtable with Dennis Krause on Spectrum News 1. Following each game, on-air host Gabe Neitzel and Steve “The Homer” True, alongside Packers Hall-of-Famer Mark Tauscher, will team up for the Pack Attack Postgame for three hours following the end of the game.

Ryan Maguire, Director of Content for GKB Milwaukee said, “We’re thrilled to bring Gary’s unique brand of humor and insight to the Tundra Trio Radio Network. Longtime fans of his now have a place to listen to him throughout football season, along with Brett Favre, Mark Tauscher, Mark Chmura, Jason Wilde and more.”

In addition to the pre- and post- game shows, additional Packers content will be incorporated into all three stations throughout the season. Hall-of-Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, will appear for a 30-minute interview on 94.5 ESPN on Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. on Jen, Gabe and Chewy. Newsradio 620 WTMJ will feature ESPN Wisconsin’s own and Packers Hall-of-Famer Mark Tauscher on Wisconsin’s Morning News every weekday at 7:50 a.m. A new segment called 4th & 16 will launch on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News at 4:16 p.m., and will feature analysis from Mark Tauscher, Mark Chmura, Gary Ellerson and Jason Wilde. Finally, Monday Morning Quarterbacks on The Steve Scaffidi Show will air at 9 a.m. every Monday morning following Packers games.

Fans can listen back to all Packers content and other ESPN Wisconsin shows on the Wisconsin on Demand App or the WTMJ App.