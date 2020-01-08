Getting back to basics

As a young professional, I find that circling back to the basics is a great reminder on how to approach every day in the workplace.

I think this article does an excellent job highlighting some key traits that are critical for young professionals to consider in their young career paths. I would encourage new YPs and veteran YPs alike to consider Paul Jankowski’s advice in this article.

One of my favorite lines in this piece is actually not even in his “16 Tips” on which the article is based. It’s the line right under the “16 Tips”; “Motto to live by: Don’t tell me, show me.”

Cory Gylock, WLAX-TV, La Crosse