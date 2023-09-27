George Stanley to lead Wisconsin Watch

From Wisconsin Watch:

George Stanley, a nationally respected veteran news leader and longtime Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor, has been named CEO of Wisconsin Watch, effective Oct. 16.

“We are pleased that a journalist of George’s stature will lead Wisconsin Watch into the future,” said Brant Houston, chair of Wisconsin Watch’s board of directors. “He has the experience and vision to ensure that Wisconsin Watch rebuilds local news throughout the state through new initiatives and collaborations.”

Wisconsin Watch created the CEO position when the organization’s co-founders, Andy and Dee J. Hall, announced their departures in June. The Halls started the nonprofit Wisconsin Watch in 2009 and grew it into a $2 million newsroom with two dozen people.