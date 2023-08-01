Gazette journalist joins Big Radio

Janesville Gazette journalist Neil Johnson is joining Big Radio covering southern Wisconsin news.

Johnson brings with him 14 years of experience at the Gazette covering communities in and around the Janesville area.

“In a local news environment, the independent aspect of being the person in the room who disseminates it … that is just trying to get at the truth of the matter and bring that to people … that’s important to me,” Johnson said.

CEO of Big Radio, Ben Thompson, said he takes pride in the efforts to bolster local programming at a time when big broadcast companies are cutting positions.

“Local news, information, and entertainment is what people look for from their local stations and Big Radio injects local news, sports, entertainment, and conversation wherever we can across our ten-station group,” Thompson said. “Neil Johnson will certainly add to that aspect of our local mission in a positive way.”

Johnson began his Big Radio newsroom duties Monday.