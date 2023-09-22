Fulton to join WKOW-TV morning show

Meteorologist Dana Fulton is joining WKOW-TV’s 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin weekday mornings from 4:30-7a.m.

Fulton served four years as a meteorologist at WISC-TV in Madison. Prior to moving to Wisconsin, Fulton was chief meteorologist at WACH in Columbia, South Carolina. During her time there she also worked as a weekend manager, news anchor, multimedia journalist and meteorologist. Fulton is originally from Bartonville, Illinois and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Western Illinois University and a Bachelor of Science degree in atmospheric science from Mississippi State University.

“We’re confident that Dana will continue WKOW’s legacy of providing our viewers with the best weather coverage possible,” said WKOW News Director Dani Maxwell. “We’re incredibly fortunate to find someone with her local experience to add to our team.”

“When the opportunity came to join the 27 News Wake Up team, I jumped at the chance to get back on the air!” Fulton said. “I’m thrilled to join the 27 Storm Track team and am looking forward to forecasting the weather right here in a market I know and love so well.”

Fulton will debut on WKOW-TV on Monday.

WKOW TV’s previous 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin Meteorologist Max Tsaparis is heading to Chicago where he’ll be working at NewsNation.