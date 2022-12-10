Former radio station owner dies

A former Wisconsin radio station owner, Ned Hughes, died Dec. 3. He was 75.

Hughes pursued a career in advertising and marketing and a variety of business interests, including owning an advertising business, co-owning former station WYNE radio in Appleton, co-founding Fox Valley Broadcasting Association, and a partnership in a Hardee’s Restaurant in Sturgeon Bay.

Hughes was physically active having run 106 full marathons, five ultra-marathons, one full Ironman triathlon, and multiple other running and biking competitions.

A service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel in Neenah.