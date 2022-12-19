Former Madison weather director, host dies

Former NBC15 (WMTV-TV) Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality and musician Elmer Childress has died.

According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas and started his career traveling with gospel quartets. He then went on to work in Wichita, Kansas as a radio and television show host of the “Elmer Childress Show,” which featured his wife and three children. Childress recorded 15 albums with his family and performed gospel music.

Childress worked as a meteorologist in Madison for 25 years, earning him countless “Best of Madison” awards. Previous Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson declared “Elmer Childress Day” on Jan. 30, 1998.

Childress retired in 2006 and moved to Arkansas. He died Dec. 6. He was 92.

Send donations to Trinity Baptist Church, Benton, Arkansas.