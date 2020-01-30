Find tools to save time

With a busy start to the year, it is important to make sure you keep your thoughts in order and keep track of deadlines! Below are 3 great free tools you can use to help track projects, sales, and to-do’s all while being on time!

Google Streak- Hard to keep track of contacts and emails? You can create a sales funnel, email funnel, project funnel, ect… and attach emails directly to your entries. You can figure out where you are in the process without digging through the email chain.

Waze- Did you know you can plan drives? on days where I have many meetings, I plan all of my drives in waze and it notifies me 10 minutes before I need to leave for each meeting (and it takes into account traffic and delays).

Katie Warren, Midwest Communications, Green Bay