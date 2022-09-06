Cominos launches show on WHBY in Appleton

WHBY and Woodward Radio Group are announcing the addition of Ben Cominos to the WHBY on air team.

Cominos launched a new talk show, “Outside the Box with Ben Cominos” weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning on Tuesday. WHBY’s new lineup will also be bringing back a live, locally produced news show weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Jonathan Krause will host “Your News Now on WHBY” beginning Monday, Sept. 12.

Ben Cominos is coming to WHBY from Pittsburgh where he was the PM Drive Producer for The Rick Dayton Show and fill-in talk show host at AM 1020 KDKA.

“We are extremely excited to add Ben to the WHBY and Woodward Radio Group team,” Brand Manager, B.J. DeGroot said. “His engaging personality and passion for radio is the perfect recipe for a dynamic show. Ben’s exactly the culture fit Woodward Radio Group strives for and will be a tremendous addition to an award-winning team.”

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work for one of the oldest talk stations in the entire country, Cominos said. “The tradition at WHBY mixed with its engagement and involvement with the local community is what brought me to this city. I can’t wait to get this show on the road, learn about the area, and try my best to bring an entertaining and interesting show to our listeners, and if we’re lucky, enact some positive change in the area.”

The addition of “Outside the Box” and “Your News Now on WHBY” expands live local programming to 10 hours each weekday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.