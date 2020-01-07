Coming back to work in 2020 after a week off for the holidays, I noticed my desk at the office was cluttered with piled with papers – notes for stories I was working on, scripts revisions from previous stories, contact information, and invites to upcoming events. Then I came across this post on Facebook from Darcy Luoma Coaching and Consulting, LLC.

It caused me to stop and think about all this “stuff” on my desk and how it’s impacting my daily success in the newsroom. Luoma states that all this “stuff” is distracting and once distracted it can take up to 25 minutes to get back on task. 25 minutes! Anyone working in broadcasting knows time is money and when it comes to deadlines we don’t have time to spare.

Check out Luoma’s full article on clearing the clutter in your life to help you start 2020 on a productive note.

Amy Pflugshaupt, WMTV, Madison