Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Building better relationships with sources

Published December 2, 2019

Whether you’re a journalist or in sales, we all have to develop bonds with people in the community to successful do our jobs. I found this article from Poynter 5 tips for journalists who want to do a better job of cultivating sources.

It offers just 5 quick tips that we all can incorporate into our daily routines build better relationships with those we work the closest with.

1. Embrace the small talk
2. Don’t be a stranger
3. What happens “off the record” stays “off the record”
4. Ask your sources to recommend more sources
5. Avoid getting too friendly with sources

It’s a quick read. You can read the full article here.

