Broadcasters bring people together

We as broadcasters have a responsibility to our community and to our listeners and viewers to continue to engage and provide accurate news and information along with a source of entertainment that fits into their daily lives. Our communities and our audience members put their trust in us enough to invite us into their homes, workplaces, and daily commutes.

Now more than ever as we navigate these unique times, radio has the opportunity to bring people together. During a time when schedules are ever-changing and in-person connection is no longer consistent, listeners and viewers feel an emotional connection to their favorite broadcasting personalities and find normalcy in their favorite programming.

I feel truly blessed and honored to be a part of such a vital industry, and I encourage us all to continue to remember the people and the communities at the heart of it.

Terry Stevenson

Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc

